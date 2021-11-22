(WAND) - The Salvation Army said it anticipates a higher need for toy donations in 2021 as the WAND Spirit of Giving Toy Drive gets set to start.
The official Spirit of Giving drive is set for Dec. 3 at WAND and at Walmart North in Decatur. Donations will be accepted at either location, with all donations benefiting Toys For Tots.
Salvation Army officials said more families will need toys for their kids this year than in recent years.
"The need is actually even higher with prices going up the way they are and wages not catching up with the inflation rate," said Salvation Army Lt. Kenesa Debela. "We actually have signed up a bunch of families for food and toys this Christmas season, so we anticipate a lot of need this year."
Menards in Forsyth has already started collecting presents for local kids.
Click here for more information about Spirit of Giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.