FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) — 'Tis the season for the sounds of shopping — and Menards in Forsyth is no exception.
"You really see the mood of people change," said Cory Jacobs, the store's general manager.
That change to Christmas cheer is — obviously — good for business. But it also does a lot more.
"I've seen people come in with full carts," Jacobs said. "From contractors to full families, [they] are coming in and shopping our stores. Everybody is stepping up and donating."
Jacobs has been with the company for 13 years — the past three of them at the store in Forsyth. He and his team contribute to the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive each year, but he still needs help.
Menards teams up with WAND each year for the station's toy drive. All donors need to do is swing by the store's toy section, buy a toy and tell the cashier they wish to donate it. Each donation goes to Toys for Tots.
"I've got two boys myself so it's really cool to see everybody step and donate toys across our community," Jacobs said. "[The lesson I want my son's to learn is] always help out others and give your time to those in need."
Menards will donate the toys it collects to the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive on December 3. That day, WAND will collect additional toys at the station and at Walmart North in Decatur. The station will be accepting toys from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Walmart will take them from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.