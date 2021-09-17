HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - John Rapp started wood-working at a young age. He credited his father's do-it-yourself attitude and his high school shop teachers for his love for the hobby.
"It's 100 percent a hobby," Rapp said.
He started making his first wooden toys more than 20 years ago. Rapp told WAND News his son at a young age wanted to a be a fighter jet pilot. With the help of his son, Rapp made his first plane, and it was from then on wooden toys became somewhat of his specialty.
"I made maybe 10 or 12, then 20, and then more kids came out of the woodwork and wanted wooden toys," Rapp said.
Rapp would make wooden planes and trucks for family and friends during the holidays. Each year, the orders got bigger as families grew. He said the best part is seeing the kids' faces when they get their toy.
"One year I told Theresa I was going to make 100 and I was successful," Rapp said.
However, instead of family and friends getting wooden toys, Rapp has plans to donate all the toys he makes this year to needy kids. His goal is to make at least 75.
