SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Horace Mann employees will be visiting Feitshans Elementary School Tuesday with a sack full of gifts for students.
All of the 375 students will be getting brand new school-spirit wear.
Santa Claus and Horace Mann employees will give out stockings filled with a long-sleeved t-shirt, including the school's branding, and a candy cane.
Horace Mann employees buy gifts for the students at the company's partner school in Springfield Public School District 186 every year.
Santa will come along with the employees at 2:00 p.m. to surprise the students.