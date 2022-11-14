CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - With the warm weather coming to an end, people are turning on their heaters to stay warm inside.
Electricians have provided tips for people to stay warm while saving money. Business Manager Jarrett Clem from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) said there are many ways to stay warm while saving your dollars.
“For smaller cost savings definitely switch to LED lights or at least to compact fluorescents. We see a lot of homes that still have traditional incandescent lights and they’re extremely insufficient compared to the new technology,” said Clem.
Another way people can save money is by checking their furnace filters. These filters help push that warmer air out.
“With a clogged filter it makes it harder to push the air through and so it’s spending more energy and more money to utilize that so check your furnace filters it’s a great way to also save a few dollars throughout the course of the winter,” explained Clem.
According to IBEW, many people have started using smarter technology to keep their homes warm. Smart thermostats allow people to change the temperature in certain areas in their homes they aren't in.
“Some of the smarter thermostats are better and you can set different zones so areas of the house that you’re not in you can turn the temperature down there as well. Even in our own homes sometimes we shut doors in the basement and close dampers in areas we’re not at so we can try to have some cost savings,” stated Clem.
Another way to stay warm is by simply closing doors in your home to keep out cold weather.
