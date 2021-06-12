DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Howard G. Buffett will no longer be running for Macon County sheriff in 2022.
In a release, Buffett said he suspended his campaign due to new police reform.
HB 3653 changes the eligibility requirements for running for sheriff and Buffett said it is an open interpretation for whether or not he meets those requirements.
"The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has also endured two and a half years of uncertainty due to disputes over the outcome of the 2018 sheriff election," said Buffett. "When I consider these two factors, I have concluded that it is not in the best interest of the community or the sheriff’s office to enter into a 2022 campaign that could bring additional uncertainty and potential for dispute to the election process."
The decision comes a month after Buffett announced he was running.
