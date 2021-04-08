DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- HSHS Medical Group will be offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Saturday, April 10.
HSHS Medical Group has a limited number of COVID vaccine appointments for Saturday's drive-thru clinic.
The clinic will be located at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, in Decatur.
Appointments are required.
Vaccines are available in Decatur for persons 18 years and older who live or work in Macon County.
How to Make an Appointment
For a COVID vaccine appointment, the public can sign up for our online patient portal called MyChart. It is free and easy to create an HSHS MyChart account:
- Go to www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com
- Login or Create a MyChart account by clicking "Sign Up Now."
- Under Quick Links, click "COVID-19 Vaccine Link."
- Click "COVID-19 Vaccination" and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a FIRST DOSE vaccine appointment.
All vaccine clinics are by appointment only. No walk-ins will be allowed.
HSHS Medical Group and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital also offer COVID vaccine appointments Monday through Friday.
To find an HSHS COVID vaccine clinic near you, visit https://www.hshs.org/vaccine.
To make a weekday appointment by phone, call HSHS St. Mary's Hospital at 217-464-2966.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.