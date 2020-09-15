DECATUR/SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Springfield, Effingham, O'Fallon, and Decatur.
Registration through HSHS Medical Group's online patient portal My Chart is required for testing.
If you are experiencing symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or need a COVID-19 screening to return to work or school you can get a free assessment and test.
While you must register through My Chart, you do not have to be an established HSHS Medical Group patient to set up an account and get a free test.
My Chart can be accessed by clicking HERE or by downloading it as an app on your phone.
Once you register, you will be able to choose between four different drive-thru testing sites in Decatur, Effingham, O'Fallon, and Springfield.
The Springfield testing site is located in the parking lot of Scheels, 3801 S. MacArthur Blvd.
The Decatur site is located in the parking lot of HSHS Medical Group Family & Sports Medicine, 4965 Lost Bridge Rd.
Drive-thru testing is not available to pre-surgical patients.
Once you get tested, you should get results within 2 to 7 days through your My Chart account.
