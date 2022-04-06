SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Visitor restrictions at HSHS St. John's Hospital have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 cases.
Effective April 6, two visitors per patient per day will be allowed for COVID positive patients.
Visitors of COVID positive patients must check in with nursing staff before entering a room to be provided with the mandatory PPE for their safety.
Paper, medical-grade masks (non-cloth) are still mandatory for all those in health care facilities, per CDC guidelines. Medical grade masks will be provided to visitors if they do not have one.
No one should visit if they have any of the following:
- A positive viral test within the last 10 days for SARS-COV-2,
- Symptoms of COVID-19, or
- Close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Visitors guidelines for other areas of the hospital remain unchanged and are as follows:
Emergency department:
• Adult patient: Two visitors who must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
• Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
Inpatient units:
• Adult inpatients: Two visitors per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
• Pediatric inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.
• Women and infants center: Two support persons during delivery who must remain the same for the duration of the hospital stay, and, after delivery, one additional day visitor per day who must remain the same throughout the stay.
• NICU patients: Two parents allowed. Individuals must remain the same for the duration of the hospital stay. Two people are allowed in the room at once.
• End-of-life patients: Two visitors per patient per day. Please call the hospital (217-544-6464) for guidance in specific situations.
Surgery (inpatient and outpatient):
• Two visitors in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services:
• Two visitors may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.
• Patients receiving outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.
Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments:
• Two support persons.
Approved visitors/support persons must be over the age of 18 unless they are parents of a child receiving care.
