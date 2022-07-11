DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital has appointed a new chief medical officer.
Vinil Bhuma, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAFP, FACMQ, SFHM will start his new role July 11, 2022.
“We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital President and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”
According to the Hospital, Dr. Bhuma came to St. Mary’s Hospital from UnityPoint Health-Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa where he was chief medical information officer as well as the president of the medical staff.
Dr. Bhuma served as chair of the board of health and medical director for the Webster County Health Department in Iowa, and on a national level, is the current chair for the accreditation advisory board for the Det Norske Veritas (DNV) accreditation organization and vice-chair of the professional certification board for Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).
Prior to his service at Trinity Regional Medical Center, Dr. Bhuma was a medical director at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana, specialized as a hospitalist, and served patients at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana and Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Dr. Bhuma completed his residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Family Medicine Residency in Huntsville, Alabama where he was also chief resident for a year.
In addition, he has a Master of Business Administration from Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“I look forward to serving the Decatur community,” said Dr. Bhuma. “My new hospital colleagues and new community neighbors have already welcomed me so warmly. I know my family and I will create roots and experience joy here in the coming years.”
