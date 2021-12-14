WEST DES MOINES, IA (WAND) - Hy-Vee, Inc. is launching a new national subsidiary that will provide low-cost telehealth, online pharmacy services, and direct shipping of prescribed treatments to patients’ homes throughout the U.S.
RedBox Rx will make it easy for people to get treatment offering quick, easy and discreet access to a provider who can prescribe prescription medication that is then shipped for free directly to the patient.
This low-cost service bypasses insurance and offers treatment plans for men’s health, women’s health, hair and skin, mental health, migraine headaches, primary care and more.
For a complete list of conditions that RedBox Rx treats, visit redboxrx.com/services.
RedBox Rx is available to patients ages 18 and older nationwide.
Telehealth consultation fees range from FREE to $39, depending on the type of treatment.
Treatment is provided via a partnership with Reliant Immune Diagnostics’ MDbox platform that integrates with RedBox Rx.
Consultation fees are often less expensive than typical medical insurance copays.
RedBox Rx does not accept insurance. Patients may, however, use their HSA or FSA card to pay for the telehealth visit or prescription costs.
“At Hy-Vee, we pride ourselves on being experts in health and wellness and it’s a major component of what we do every day – whether it be in our retail pharmacies or through our dietetic services,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “In today’s world, we know that more people are looking for quick, convenient and personalized health care options that can be shipped directly to their homes, and RedBox Rx does exactly that.”
"Our mission at Reliant Immune Diagnostics with our MDbox platform is to provide affordable health care any place, any time,” said Henry Legere, founder and CEO of Reliant Immune Diagnostics. “We’re excited to partner with Hy-Vee to provide our nationwide network of 24/7/365 medical professionals and our technologies to support their vision for the future of health care."
RedBox Rx is also a complementary/alternative health care option for the covered conditions that employers can share with their employees at no cost to the employer.
