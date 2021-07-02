SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – The embattled county highway engineer in Shelby County, Alan Spesard, has submitted an apparent resignation letter saying he intends to retire no later than Oct. 31, 2021.
The WAND News I-TEAM, with assistance from the Edgar County Watchdogs, reported in 2020 that Spesard, 62, had been running a private engineering firm out of the county highway garage in Shelbyville. Spesard did work for his private business on county time, using county resources at taxpayer expense.
He also did work for the city of Shelbyville. None of the work was reported as required by law on his Statement of Economic Interest.
The Edgar County Watchdogs have reported Spesard is being investigated by the FBI. Spesard says in the letter he is retiring to spend more time with his family.
His letter, dated June 28, 2021, was filed with the county clerk on July 2, according to an official stamp on the document.
