SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New automatic warning devices will be installed at 750N grade crossing of the Illinois Central Railroad Company’s track, located near Guthrie in Ford County.
The Illinois Commerce Commission granted approval of the Stipulated Agreement, the project estimated cost to install the safety improvements is $327,927.
ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to reimburse the company up to 95% of the costs to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossing, not to exceed $311,531.
The remaining installation costs will be paid by Illinois Central , as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices.
“The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables this important rail safety project to move forward, and that is good news for the community and all those traversing the crossing," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
The work is expected to be completed within twelve months of the Order date.
To read Stipulated Agreement 2165 in Docket No. T22-0051 click here.
