EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois Department of Transportation employee is fighting for their life after a crash in Effingham County.
State police said a 2020 Ford SUV was moving westbound on U.S. 40 near 200 Street in the county. At the same time, an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle (2014 Ford truck) was stationary at the location while employees were working to fill potholes in the road.
Troopers said the SUV driver, identified as 81-year-old Roberta Forbes of Saint Elmo, failed to slow down and hit an IDOT worker before striking the trailer the IDOT vehicle was pulling.
Forbes went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the IDOT employee, identified as 67-year-old Steven Kresin of Cowden, went to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said Forbes was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The crash remains under investigation.
