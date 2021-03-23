DECATUR, Il (WAND) - The Illinois Education Association asked one thousand adult Illinoisans how the state could the state improve public schools post-pandemic..
"Illinoisans think they know what can help improve public schools...increased funding. More than 6 in 10 think funding for education should be boosted," said Kathi Griffin, president of Illinois Education Association said. She found that Illinoisans still trust teachers the most on school-related matters, and most agreed that COVID-19 has played a huge role in making teaching and learning harder this past year.
Those challenges have more teachers having second thoughts about their career. There was a teacher shortage in Illinois before the pandemic, and now it's made worse.
"We have really qualified, excellent teachers that are considering leaving the profession or taking a year off, because they just don't know how they can continue in this work environment," Griffin said.
The Decatur Education Association president released a statement saying in part:
"What we are currently seeing is an exodus rather than a shortage."
To combat that--the majority of Illinoisans who responded said health and safety should be the top priority going into the next year. According to IEA, this means establishing clear metrics, enforcing IDPH guidelines, and providing rapid covid-19 testing in schools.
Here locally-- the DEA president Chrissy Petitt says rapid testing isn't necessary, but more funding certainly is.
"So much of this is tied to appropriate funding. Hopefully we will see an increase in funding globally"
