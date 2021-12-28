SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The state of Illinois is centralizing COVID-19 contact tracing efforts with a new text alert system.
Starting Tuesday, all positive tests that enter state data systems and are associated with a cell phone number will get an automated text message from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Leaders said the initial outgoing text will look like this:
IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html
Leaders said the goal of this change is to "get information about isolation and identifying close contacts to infected individuals as soon as possible during times when cases are surging." They also hope to lower the burden on local health departments.
“Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve as does the virus,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We are seeing a higher number of new infections each day than we have seen at any time throughout the entire pandemic. In an effort to reduce the burden on the local health departments across the state, the State will notify cases via text about interviewing with a contact tracer, as well as providing a link to guidance on quarantine, possible treatments, and close contact notification. There have been scams associated with COVID-19 and contact tracing so I want people to know that IDPH COVID will be issuing text messages to newly identified cases.”
People who call the number in the text message will be considered to be "opting in" for an interview. IDPH plans to give case investigation priority to those who are 65 and older and those who are at a higher risk of severe illness, per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This population will get an additional text message if the person doesn't respond to the initial message.
"While most confirmed cases will be traced through the State Contact Tracing Surge Center, local health departments will continue to respond to cases in high-risk settings, including congregate facilities," an IDPH press release said. "Local health departments will also be able to see details about cases so they can identify any potential clusters or outbreaks and can request those cases be transferred from the Surge Center for further contact tracing. Additionally, local health departments will continue to have oversight of schools, daycares, and congregate setting, including assistance with mitigation strategies and outbreak management."
