SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The executive director of the Illinois State Board of Elections is on administrative leave after reporting being the victim of an online extortion attempt.
Executive Director Steve Sandvoss reported the attempt to Illinois State Police during the week of March 29. Troopers have started investigating.
"Based on Director Sandvoss' description, the attempted extortion scheme appeared typical of many such online scams," a press release said. "However, because this attempt targeted a top official at the Illinois State Board of Elections, and out of an abundance of caution, the board has taken the cautionary step of placing Director Sandvoss on administrative leave"
Assistant Executive Director Bernadette Matthews has been authorized to assume directorship while Sandvoss is on leave. They also authorized Chief Information Security Officer Jeremy Owens to fully cooperate with the law enforcement investigation and "conduct an internal assessment of all SBE devices to which Director Sandvoss had access and ensure the security of the Board's systems," the release said.
Officials said there is no reason to believe any election data or information has been compromised.
