SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois lawmakers announced the cancellation of the Illinois fall veto session.
CapitolFax.com obtained a statement from Jessica Basham, the chief of staff for Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, which said the veto session normally scheduled for Nov. 17-19 and Dec. 1-3 in the House and Senate will be canceled. She said there is a "strong majority of members" who want the House to delay convening to a later date.
Basham said the cancellation is motivated by concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the state and the proximity to upcoming holidays.
"I'm advised that there are similar concerns among Senate members, who were also surveyed over the weekend," she said.
"We will continue to monitor the evolving conditions relative to the pandemic and keep members apprised of future session dates," Basham said. "As a reminder, the end of the term for the 101st General Assembly is January 13, 2021, on which date the 102nd General Assembly will be inaugurated."
