SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois House voted to approve a bill that would repeal a law requiring parents or guardians to be informed when a girl under 18 seeks an abortion.
The 1995 law requires parental notification. Both sides of the debate have called it the last restriction on abortions in the state of Illinois.
The House pushed it through at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday with a 62-51 vote. Three lawmakers voted present.
The state Senate passed measure through Tuesday with a 32-22 vote. The Democrats have a 41-18 majority in the Senate.
The bill now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
