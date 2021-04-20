ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois city leaders are saying enough is enough.
"We would like to have police cars that will work and get to people who need help, you have to have fire trucks that have ladders and the availability to put out fires and go to people," said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
Mayors are urging state lawmakers not to reduce their LGDF funds, which are local shares of state income taxes.
"In 1969, Illinois put in state income tax to get it passed... the deal that was cut is that cities would get 10% of what was collected based on the number of people," Wolfe said.
That money is used in many basic ways, especially in smaller towns. But in recent years, that number has gone down to just over 6 percent.
"They touch every aspect of our lives, everything we do service-wise to any citizen or any activity in the community," said City of Clinton Administrator Tim Followell.
Gov. JB Pritzker's budget proposal could be calling for even more.
"Anything can happen even in the very last week of the scheduled session, where bills can be passed that all of a sudden," Wolfe said.
So city leaders want to start backtracking and actually restore that number back to 10%.
"We are asking our members of the general assembly to work with us in restoring the 10% and certainly not cutting it all this year," said Mayor of Palos Hills Gerald Bennett.
