SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate has approved an amendatory veto of a state spending plan issued by a Gov. JB Pritzker.
The governor sent Senate Bill 2800 back to lawmakers Tuesday with an amendatory veto because it didn't have correct effective dates. On Tuesday evening, the Senate passed an approval of veto changes with a 36-21 vote.
The corrected bill will now go to the House for consideration.
When the governor sent back the bill, it was with "specific recommendations for change," the governor said, to ensure "various sets of appropriations included in the bill will take effect at the necessary time."
Pritzker issued a veto letter to lawmakers, which was sent to news outlets. WAND News has attached that document to this story.
“It is evident that the errors and omissions in the effective date provision of Senate Bill 2800 were inadvertent as all appropriations bills traditionally have effective dates that align with the language of the appropriations,” the governor said. “I believe that the legislative intent for Senate Bill 2800 was for new appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022 to have a July 1, 2021 effective date and for supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021 to have an immediate effective date. Without this amendatory veto, many of the appropriations in the bill would not take effect until June 1, 2022, eleven months into Fiscal Year 2022.”
The governor added it was evident that "errors and omissions in the effective date provision of Senate Bill 2800 were inadvertent, as all appropriations bills traditionally have effective dates that align with the language of the appropriations."
Should the recommended effective date changes be made, Pritzker said he will approve the bill.
