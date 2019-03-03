Illini Cat Club Walk the Runway

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of cats spent their weekend showing off their skills and beauty for all the community to see at Garden Hotel.
Though there wasn't an official runway, they were walking and playing in their cubicles. Some cats were even being placed in cat agility. This is where cats navigate an obstacle course to beat the clock.
Organizers say there are cats from all over the state who take part in this event. Last year, they had some people from across the country come out.
This is a way for cat lovers, families and friends to spend some time together and even meet some pure breeds while they're at it.
Some cats even competed for some top prizes.