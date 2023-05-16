SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois could make a popular merit-based grant pilot program permanent to help more students go to state public universities.
The AIM HIGH grant pilot program was launched in 2019 after state leaders saw several years of declining enrollment at Illinois public colleges.
Lawmakers and advocates felt the state's higher education institutions were out-recruited by colleges in other states offering merit-based scholarships. Families frequently told lawmakers that their students could receive scholarships and grants for $10,00-$20,000 if they had high ACT or SAT scores.
Rep. Katie Stuart said she is glad the Illinois AIM HIGH pilot was successful and became one of the best programs in the nation. Stuart also said it's important to note that AIM HIGH grants are separate from MAP and Pell grants that specifically help low-income students.
"There are lots of students who don't qualify for any of those grants," Stuart added. "This is our opportunity to tell them, 'Hey, you're a great student. You've done a great job in our Illinois schools. Let's stay and stay at our Illinois institutions and then stay in our state hopefully.'"
The legislation states that public universities should allow qualified full-time undergraduate students to apply for AIM HIGH grants. Although, university administrators could also allow qualified part-time undergraduate students to apply as they enroll in their final semester.
House Bill 301 passed unanimously out of the House Higher Education Committee Tuesday morning. The plan now heads to the House floor for further consideration. Sponsors hope the proposal can pass out of both chambers before session is scheduled to end on Friday.
