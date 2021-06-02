DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - While student athletes are pushed to perform at a high-quality standard, lawmakers in Springfield are on the edge of achieving a game changer.
Student-athletes could soon make a profit based off their name, image and likeness. Illinois and a handful of states including Florida, Georgia and Mississippi are the latest to join in on this. The way Illini track athlete David Emuze looks at it, its a win-win for the city, university and local businesses.
"This is definitely gonna spike recruiting," Emuze said.
"Years ago this probably wouldn't have been a discussion," WAND's Tristan Hardy said. "To think it'll happen in 2021, were you expecting this?"
Emuze confessed he wasn't expecting this kind of opportunity.
"But I was hopeful," the Illini student responded. "Change is always going to be a thing."
Former Oakland Raider and now state senator, Napoleon Harris, advocates for student-athletes. He said schools benefit off students athlete talent by "selling clothing, rights to use their image in video games and more."
When Emuze finally adjusted to being an athlete and a student, he described the experience as a job. If that's the case, it is a job RJ Walker signed up for.
Walker is expected to play D-1 basketball for the University of Idaho. Democrats there are already pushing for similar legislation.
"My dad [Councilman Rodney Walker] even in Mexico, didn't get paid off of nothing like this," Walker said. "I know what he went through in college, it was tough. So, I'm just glad kid won't have to go through that here."
Senate Bill 2338 is headed to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk with hopes he'll sign off on it. If he does, the bill will go into effect July 1.
