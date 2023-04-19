(WAND) — Shocking data from the CDC reveals more women are dying during pregnancy and childbirth
Last year the CDC said 733 died during pregnancy or childbirth, down from record highs during the pandemic, but still higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2018. The CDC said about 80% of these deaths were preventable.
"Women are dying, families are losing their loved ones, children are losing their moms. So this is very very serious," Congresswoman Robin Kelly, of Illinois' 2nd Congressional District.
Rep. Kelly is hoping to pass the Mothers and Offspring Mortality and Morbidity Awareness Act, known as the MOMMAs Act.
"People have moms and sisters and daughters, and they want to make sure they're safe in having babies. Whether they have the babies at home, in a birthing center or in a hospital," Congresswoman Kelly explained.
Her bill would outline new obstetric emergency protocols, require a sharing of best practices and standardize data collection.
"We also want to increase access to maternal mental health, because that's an issue after moms have babies," Congresswoman Kelly added.
Her bill would also require every state to cover Medicaid patients for 12 months after delivery and increase the availability of providers.
"We have to do more to provide access, and also choices, like working with doulas and midwives, we really have to elevate those professions also," Congresswoman Kelly told WAND News.
But those providers are getting harder to find.
"It's definitely going to limit their options and depending on what insurance they have," Julie Brasel, a midwife at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, told WAND News.
WAND News spoke with Brasel the day St. Mary's Labor and Delivery Unit closed, resulting in fewer OBGYNs in Decatur and just one practicing midwife in the city.
"Maternal morbidity and mortality rate in America is already super high, so closing down these rural hospitals will only drive that higher I'm afraid," Brasel explained.
Congresswoman Kelly serves an area spanning from Chicago, down to Danville, and said finding care has become a universal problem.
"So it is an urban, suburban and rural problem," Congresswoman Kelly explained.
Maternali mortality rates for women of color are far higher than white women.
Click here for the CDC's full data breakdown.
Click here to read Congresswoman Kelly's full bill.
