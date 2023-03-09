DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It was an emotional day on the Labor and Delivery floor of St. Mary's hospital as doctors, nurses and midwives said goodbye to the unit that's been delivering babies in Decatur for over 60 years. HSHS made the decision to temporarily close the obstetrics unit before it's set to permanently close later this spring.
"It's truly been our privilege and blessing to take care of them," Midwife Julie Brasel told WAND News.
Brasel has caught hundreds of babies over her seven years as a midwife.
"During the birth, during such a sacred, intimate time— to be there is pretty special," Brasel explained.
She said the impact of St. Mary's Obstetrics Unit has reached far and wide across Decatur.
"Some of the nurses at the hospital maybe delivered that patient's mother. I mean that's how far back it was going," Brasel said.
Brasel told WAND News the staff have become like family, bringing new lives into the world each day.
"Most of the time, it's a really good time up there. But when it's not a good time, it's not a good time. So we've held each other through all those ups and downs," Brasel explained.
She said staff were devastated to learn their unit would be closing down.
"Sad for the loss of the midwife group especially, and our doctors too— our doctors are fabulous," Brasel said.
Benefi Center for Women is closing, leaving four fewer OBGYNs and just a handful of midwives left in the city.
"It's definitely going to limit their options and depending on what insurance they have," Brasel explained.
She is concerned there will not be enough providers to care for women, which could have serious consequences.
"The maternal morbidity and mortality rate in America is already super high. So closing down these rural hospitals is only going to drive that higher I'm afraid," Brasel added.
She said it's not a problem unique to Decatur, but one that is making it difficult for women to get the care they need.
"It's an expensive unit to run, and it's not a money maker. But this is what a lot of rural communities across America are facing right now," Brasel explained.
Decatur Memorial Hospital is working with HSHS to treat patients who are currently pregnant. Memorial Health released this statement to WAND News:
"Since we learned of St. Mary’s plans to close its labor and delivery program, Decatur Memorial Hospital has been preparing to care for additional pregnant patients. While this closure is occurring earlier than initially anticipated, we are confident that DMH has the capacity to meet the medical needs of our community. DMH and Memorial Health are committed to caring for Decatur and Macon County residents, and we look forward to welcoming more families to DMH for the joyous occasion of their child’s birth."
