Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.