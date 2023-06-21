SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — More than 300,000 Illinoisans currently have temporary visitor driver's licenses. Although, a bill heading to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk could help undocumented immigrants receive standard IDs.
Illinois led the nation in 2013 as one of the first states to issue temporary visitor driver's licenses to help drivers who passed road tests regardless of immigration status. However, lawmakers and advocates have seen many people discriminated against over the past decade because TVDLs have a purple mark stating "Not Valid for Identification."
"It's a lot of families that need this form of identification and have been told for several years, almost 10 years, that they couldn't use this as identification," Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora) said Wednesday.
Hernandez and Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) were quick to ask Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias (D-Illinois) about this change after he took office in January. Their bill will allow people to apply for standard driver's licenses if they have lived in Illinois for more than a year and provide immigration documents or a passport at DMV locations.
"TVDLs have become the Scarlet Letter of someone's immigration status and sadly expose them to discrimination or immigration enforcement," Giannoulias said. "As I mention, in Illinois, we are a melting pot. Our state embraces people from all backgrounds."
Sponsors explained the temporary IDs have caused problems for people pulled over by police, patients trying to fill prescriptions at pharmacies, and customers hoping to enjoy alcohol at restaurants or bars. This plan would allow non-citizens to receive a license with the words "Federal Limits Apply" printed across the top.
House Bill 3882 passed out of the House and Senate on partisan votes this spring as Republicans argued the change will hide someone's undocumented immigration status.
"No more stigmas. You will be able to access prescriptions and show your ID at a restaurant or a store," Villivalam stressed. "And you don't have to have that thought about going back to your home country should there be a dangerous condition."
This legislation would also restrict the sharing of driver information by banning the use of data for immigration enforcement.
The House passed the measure on a 67-35 vote on March 23 and later moved out of the Senate after a 33-18 vote on May 24.
Sponsors are optimistic that Pritzker will sign the bill into law.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.