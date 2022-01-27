DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois couple battling COVID-19 complications was able to spend their final moments hand-in-hand at the hospital.
NBC Chicago reports David and Sondra Zorn were receiving care at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Medical staff was able to help them out and make sure they could say goodbye when death seemed imminent.
Deanna Wilkins, the daughter of the couple, said there is comfort in knowing David (89) and Sondra (83) "were put in the same room and held hands in their final moments."
Wilkins shared two photos, including one of the parents holding hands across hospital beds, along with a picture showing their hands together on their wedding day.
Erin Stafford, the nurse who took care of the Zorns before their deaths, said said those photos are kept near her. They remind her why she became a nurse.
Stafford noted hospitals are now able to allow at least one or two visitors to say farewell to loved ones. This wasn't possible for most of 2020 and part of 2021.
The Zorns spent 55 years of their lives in Lombard before moving to a Bellwood townhome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.