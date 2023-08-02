SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Human Services will be responsible for tracking stolen SNAP benefits and card skimming that leaves many low-income people without benefits.
A new state law requires DHS to track and collect data on the scope and frequency of SNAP fraud and where benefits are stolen.
The agency will also have to document the amount of money stolen from people with Link cards and how the stolen benefits were used.
Illinois received more than 5,000 reports of stolen SNAP benefits from August 2022 to July 2023. Rep. Sonya Harper (D-Chicago) stressed that this legislation is personal for her as she previously had to rely on SNAP benefits.
"The amount of money that you get per month is already not enough to eat off of," Harper said. "So, when you lose your benefits and they aren't returned in that same month from no fault of your own, that's really hurting our most vulnerable families in this state who probably already live in places that are food deserts and have hard access getting healthy food."
The Department of Human Services will provide an annual report to the General Assembly to help lawmakers respond to SNAP fraud in their districts and across the state. Under the law, DHS can also refer fraud cases to local state attorneys to help prosecute criminals who stole benefits.
The Biden administration has allocated money for every state to help people who had money stolen from their Link cards last year. You can find an online form to report stolen SNAP benefits by clicking here.
House Bill 2214 takes effect on January 1.
