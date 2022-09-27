DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - While Hurricane Ian will not hit Illinois, it will impact two women who just moved to Florida from Illinois.
Breanna Sitko grew up in Maroa and attended Maroa-Forsyth High School. She moved to Florida with her husband two years ago.
Sitko and her dogs are currently living with her neighbors. Her husband and father work at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and will not be home until the emergency subsides.
"He will be working throughout this entire thing," said Sitko about her husband. "I'm a little nervous like for his safety as well as my dad, he's also working through this as well."
The neighbors Sitko is staying with have experienced hurricanes and have a generator in case the power goes out.
"We're planning on losing electricity anywhere from down here in Cape Coral to Sarasota," said Brandon Demski, Sitko's neighbor. "We're expecting to get quite a big wind that will knock out cellphone towers."
Suzan Dahlenburg and her husband lived in Danville for 40 years. They moved to Florida in 2021.
"We knew hurricanes were a possibility when we moved here and they are just a part of life," said Dahlenburg.
Dahlenburg's children are particularly concerned about the couple because they live in a Park Model Mobile Home.
"We have a son that lives in Fairmont and we still have a son in Danville and they're keeping very close tabs on mom and dad," said Dahlenburg.
Both women say they feel prepared and are not planning on evacuating yet.
