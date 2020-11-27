CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Nov. 28 football game between Illinois and Ohio State has been canceled.
The U of I announced the cancelation Friday night following a second round of COVID-19 tests among the Ohio State football roster. OSU had seen an increased number of positive tests earlier Friday, with head coach Ryan Day among the positive cases, per NBC Chicago.
Ohio State did not specify the exact number of positive cases it has in the football program. They had a game against Maryland canceled earlier this season after the Terrapins reported their own surge of cases.
“We are certainly disappointed that tomorrow’s game against Ohio State was canceled,” said Illinois head coach Lovie Smith. “In these uncertain times, and having seen similar situations around the nation, we have always been aware that this could occur to us as well. All of us in collegiate athletics place the health and safety of our student-athletes at the highest level. We hope the Ohio State players and staff who have contracted the COVID virus recover quickly so they can continue their season.”
The Big Ten Conference is considering this game a "no contest." It will not be rescheduled.
