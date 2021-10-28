SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate passed the proposed congressional map 41 to 18 on Thursday night.
The proposal will head to the Illinois House of Representatives.
The proposed map has Decatur divided with Republican Rep. Rodney Davis in a new 15th district with a large area of Republican support. While the 13th District will favor Democrats.
State Senator Steve McClure (R-Springfield) released the following statement after the Illinois Senate voted to pass a new congressional map, "This is a partisan, gerrymandered map that is designed solely to help retain and grow the political power of one party at the expense of citizens. This map will lead to less choices for voters and a more extreme partisan divide. If there was ever proof that politicians have no business drawing district maps, it’s this.”
The rest of the proposal remains identical to the most recent map proposal. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger could face Republican Rep. Darin LaHood in a primary for the new 16th congressional district.
To read the full map proposal’s language click here.
