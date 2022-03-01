SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair is announcing the lineup for the 2022 Summer.
The fair will run from Aug. 11-21.
Tickets go on sale for concerts on Friday, March 11.
Sam Hunt will kick off the first weekend of the fair on Friday, Aug. 12. He is a multi-platinum-selling artist. Hunt’s sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at number one on the Billboard country albums chart.
Sunday, August 14 the best-selling duo in country music history, Brooks & Dunn, will take the stage. Brooks & Dunn have 23 career chart-toppers and have sold 30 million albums over a career that has spanned over three decades.
TLC and Shaggy will perform Wednesday, Aug. 17. TLC is the best-selling American girl group of all time. They have won four Grammys.
Shaggy, two-time Grammy winner for Best Reggae album, saw massive success with his viral hit, "Banana" with fellow Jamaican artist, Conkarah which amassed over 2 billion streams and spawned over 50 million Tik Tok videos with over 5 billion video views for the #bananadrop challenge.
Thursday, August 18 ACM/CMA award-winning artist Jon Pardi will headline a night of country. Joining Pardi is Lainey Wilson and country trio Chapel Hart.
The final weekend of the fair will be led by Illinois based rock band, Disturbed. They will perform Saturday, Aug. 20. The multiplatinum band is from Chicago.
The 2022 Illinois State Fair will conclude with Sammy Hagar & The Circle. The group was scheduled to open the 2021 Illinois State Fair, but severe weather canceled the show.
“We are very excited to bring this many talented artists to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand,” said Illinois State Fair Manager, Rebecca Clark. “Our number one goal is to have something for everyone’s musical taste, and I feel like we are well on our way to accomplishing that goal with several nights still to announce.”
Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting Friday, March 11 at Ticketmaster.com.
Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with TBD
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Wednesday, August 17: TLC & Shaggy
Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91
Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111
Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD
Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.
