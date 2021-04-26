ILLINOIS (WAND) - The state of Illinois is losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives following the release of data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to NBC Chicago, Illinois is one of seven states in the U.S. that will lose one seat in the House. Others are California, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
There are six states gaining these seven seats. They are Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon. Texas is gaining two seats.
The remaining 37 states will continue to hold the same number of seats.
The news came as the U.S. Census Bureau put out the first 2020 Census results, which are called the "apportionment population counts." This happened at a Monday afternoon virtual press conference.
States learn their U.S. House representation and their electoral votes from census results. They also learn new information as districts are redrawn in legislative maps.
Illinois has seen its population decrease since 2013 - the last year the state saw its population grow - falling from 12.9 million from 12.65 million, per census data.
