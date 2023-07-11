SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Over 1.2 million Illinoisans don't have a high school diploma. However, the Illinois Community College Board is offering an opportunity for anyone to take the GED exam for free this summer.
People with a high school diploma make roughly $600 more per month than people who didn't graduate from high school. The Illinois Community College Board said Tuesday that the GED test currently costs $144, creating barriers for many hoping to get a diploma.
"For somebody that may be raising a family in a low-wage job, that $144 could mean putting food on the table or caring for your family," said ICCB Chief of Staff Matt Berry.
Berry explained taking the GED can help people move out of poverty and be a step closer to better jobs in high-demand industries. Many people could also decide to continue their education and start classes at a community college after receiving their diploma.
"We changed the name of the credential from the high school equivalency certificate to the State of Illinois High School Diploma because we really wanted to recognize that even if you didn't graduate from high school, you still, by earning this credential, have the same education, you have the same background. And it's on the same par and same value of a traditional high school student."
Berry said the board has provided a discount for people taking the GED in the past. Although, ICCB was fortunate to have $250,000 in grant funding to make the tests free until September 30.
Anyone interested can go to freegedil.org to access the testing site and use the discount code ILSAVE to take the test. There are also multiple options available if you don't want to take the test online.
"Many of our community colleges are testing centers," Berry noted. "We have libraries and other institutions that are testing centers. So, we try to make it as convenient as possible for students to take the test."
The Community College Board is also launching a digital ad campaign to promote the free GED exam. Berry said ICCB will promote the program through social media, Google, and radio stations across the state.
"Taking these tests and earning that diploma is a big deal," said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham. "It can lead to better lives for thousands of Illinoisans and we want to remove as many barriers as possible."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.