URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens gathered at the Illini Quad in efforts to raise awareness about the importance of DACA.
One group at the U of I, I-CAUSE (Illinois Coalition Assisting Undocumented Students' Education), spent the day educating students about creating an inclusive climate for undocumented students due to the upcoming month that lies ahead.
"The first arguments are going to go against DACA," said DACA mentor Nataly Esparza.
This will all take place on Nov. 12, and Esparza said it's a scary time for a lot of students.
"We're facing jobs being lost, people being deported, people who have been granted a two-year stay and can be subject to not being renewed," said I-CAUSE member Jasyln Rios.
At the end of the day, these students just want to have the same rights that others have and be able to receive a college education.
Stickers were also being sold to raise funds for scholarships for undocumented students on campus.