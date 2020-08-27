(WAND) - There will be extra patrols on highways across Illinois Saturday, August 29th to remind motorists that driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a dangerous crime.
The Illinois Department of Transportation, Mother Against Drunk Driving, and law enforcement across the state are teaming up for "Saturation Saturday."
“Driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other drug or impairing substance is simply not worth the risk,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Luckily, it’s a risk that’s easily avoided by planning ahead for a sober ride home. Make the right choice. It’s literally a matter of life or death.”
IDOT says while impaired driving fatalities have declined the last two decades, crash data shows more than 300 individuals still die in alcohol-impaired crashes in Illinois each year. IDOT also adds that drug-impaired driving is a growing concern, with cannabis and other drug-involved crashes on the rise.
“Impaired driving has brought tremendous tragedy upon families and has taken far too many innocent lives over the years,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Our goal is always voluntary compliance, but the public should expect strict enforcement of impaired driving laws, not only on Saturation Saturday, but every day of every week on all Illinois roadways.”
"Saturday Saturation" was created by MADD's Illinois Chapter in 2018. During the annual event, ISP, local police and sheriff's departments step up enforcement to keep impaired drivers off the roads.
“Now, more than ever, our heroes in law enforcement need MADD’s support and encouragement to continue the fight against drunk and drugged driving,” said John Walker, executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Illinois. “Drunk and drugged driving has not stopped during the pandemic. We need to support law enforcement to help end drunk and drugged drivers in Illinois.”
Law enforcement patrols during Saturation Saturday are funded with federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.
