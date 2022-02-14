BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A missing infant is sought by Bloomington police, per a bulletin from law enforcement.
Officers said the missing 7-month-old child is Zaraz V. Walker of Bloomington. The child was reported missing at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police said Walker is missing "under unknown circumstances."
Walker is Black and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call Bloomington Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum at (309)434-2807.
