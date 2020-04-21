LOGAN, Ill. (WAND) - Rhonda Howell is waiting for the day she's told to pack and leave the Logan Correctional Center.
She told WAND News women aren't being taken care of during the pandemic. She described the her treatment as unhealthy and stressful.
The Illinois prisoner is serving a 12-year sentence for aggravated DUI. With a couple of years left to serve and reports of COVID-19 infiltrating the prisons, she's concerned for herself and the well-being of other inmates.
"My life is jeopardized every single day," Howell said. "I did my time and paid my debt to society."
Multiple staff members have been infected with the novel coronavirus. In a phone interview, she said she believes she would be safer at home compared to a cell.
"The majority of the time - they [the staff] don't have face masks. They don't wear gloves," Howell said, then added the only protection inmates get is soap. "We don't have any masks. They do not give us hand sanitizer, no gloves, nothing."
WAND News reached out to the Illinois Department of Corrections and received a statement, which said prisoners are being quarantined while the staff is equipped with personal protection.
"Our response to COVID-19 continues to be deliberate and aggressive. We are taking vigorous steps to protect our staff and men and women in custody from this disease, including thoroughly reviewing those who are eligible for early release, appropriately quarantining or isolating men and women in custody, and equipping staff with personal protective equipment. Our top medical and security personnel are stationed at our statewide command post resolutely working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities. We continue to work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency to ensure we are following all guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control."
The prison also has an inventory list that updates each day. At last check, the Logan Correctional Center has thousands of masks and nearly 200 bottles of hand sanitizer.
Gov. JB Pritzker is trying to slow the spread of the virus by commuting sentences for some Illinois prisoners. Howell believes she and many non-violent offenders are being left behind.