DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate struck his own attorney during a court appearance Monday.
Attorney Scott Rueter confirmed to WAND News his client, Jarius Fuller, was found mentally unfit to stand trial. Fuller was facing charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two more charges of aggravated battery.
Rueter said Fuller asked asked him to come over at one point during the appearance, and while handcuffed, he backhanded Rueter in the face. Rueter’s lip was swollen as a result.
Rueter told WAND News he has represented Fuller for several offenses since 2008, and confirmed he has struggled with mental health issues and has a history of lashing out.
However, he said he and his client have always gotten along well. He said Fuller was likely not happy that he had to go back into custody at the county jail.
Rueter said this was the first time that something like this has ever happened to him, and that court security stepped in quickly to take care of the situation.
Rueter said, while he would not have any issue with continuing to represent Fuller, another attorney will likely be reassigned to his case.
Rueter told WAND News he does not intend to file charges, but whether Fuller will be charged with anything as a result of this is up to the state’s attorney.