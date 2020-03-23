MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Jail has released 17 inmates who are no danger to the public amid the spread of COVID-19, according to Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown.
So far there are no cases of the virus in Macon County. The jail said the release of the inmates is to reduce the population in the jail.
The sheriff's office worked with the Macon County State's Attorney's office to help determine which inmates would not be a threat to the public.
