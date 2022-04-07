PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - After a Peoria boy died from alleged abuse, Peoria County investigators are looking into the 2007 death of his half-brother.
Navin Jones was found unresponsive in March at a Peoria home in the 1700 block of Gale Ave. After his death, his parents, 35-year-old Stephanie Jones and 40-year-old Brandon Walker were arrested and charged with endangering the life or health of a child, resulting in death.
Coroner Jamie Harwood said physical abuse and neglect were the cause of death for Navin Jones. Nigel, the half-brother of Navin, died in 2007 of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at three months old.
Harwood said Nigel's death is setting off alarm bells for investigators.
"There was no viable cause of death to this child and we have another child by the same mother who is now dead and I think that's of concern, it's a red flag," said Harwood. "And so, our goal is justice."
With over a decade having passed since Nigel's death, Harwood said it's possible to now figure out a more exact cause of death than SIDS, which is a broad answer.
According to Harwood, it's possible that authorities could exhume the body of Nigel to figure out a more exact cause of death if scene pictures, results of an autopsy and other evidence aren't enough.
Harwood offered the following statement to WAND News on Thursday:
"The Woodford County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police have been extremely cooperative and collaborative in our pursuit of justice for baby Nigel. We are committed to determining a cause and manner of death."
