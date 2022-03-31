Peoria parents charged in connection with 8-year-old son's death

(WEEK/WAND) - The parents of an 8-year-old Peoria boy are now charged with his death, WEEK reports.
The Peoria County Coroner ruled Navin Jones' death a homicide from abuse and neglect.
The child was found unresponsive on the 1700 block of Gale Ave. in Peoria Tuesday.
Police arrested the boy's parents, 35-year-old Stephanie Jones and 40-year-old Brandon Walker, as suspects. They are accused of endangering the life or health of a child, resulting in death.
DCFS told WEEK they had prior contact with the family. Neighbors said state caseworkers were at the home about two weeks ago.
Neighbors said they rarely saw Navin outside. He was not enrolled with Peoria Public Schools.
“My hearts broken for this little boy. It was probably one of the most difficult things that I’ve had to preside over since I became coroner 5 years ago,” said Harwood.
Jones and Walker are due in court Thursday afternoon.
