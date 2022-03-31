WASHINGTON (WAND) - The Internal Revenue Service said refunds totaling almost $55 million may be waiting for 55,767 Illinois taxpayers who did not file a federal income tax return for 2018.
About half of those potential refunds could be $840 or more, the IRS said.
“Some people may not have filed because their income was less than what is required to file a tax return,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine.
Refunds totaling more than $1.5 billion may be waiting for 1.5 million people nationwide who did not file a federal income tax return for 2018.
Under law, most taxpayers have a three-year window of opportunity for claiming a refund. “The window for 2018 closes on April 18, 2022,” Devine said. “If no return is filed to claim a refund, the money becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.”
For those seeking a 2018 tax refund, checks may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2019 and 2020. In addition, the refund will be applied to any amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans.
Current and prior year tax forms and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publicationspage or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676). However, taxpayers can e-file tax year 2019 and later returns.
