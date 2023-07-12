DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police are asking the public for help in solving a homicide from May.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5 is requesting the public’s assistance in the death of 51-year-old James E. Taylor of Decatur.
On May 19, 2023, Taylor was found dead in a rural area near his home.
He was reported missing on May 12, 2023, to the Decatur Police Department, and was last seen on May 10, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m.
According to the Macon County Coroner, Taylor was pronounced dead on May 19, at the 5700 Block of North Country Club Road in Rural Macon County.
The coroner reports Taylor's body was discovered through information called in by a passerby.
ISP DCI Agents are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s death is asked to contact Decatur Crime stoppers at 217-423-8477, the ISP DCI Zone 5 Tip line at 217-278-5004, or by email at ISP.Zone.5.Investigations@Illinois.gov.
Witnesses can remain anonymous.
