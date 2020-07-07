CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said law enforcement seeks more information in the case of a former University of Illinois police officer, who is charged with criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse.
A Tuesday press release in reference to the case involving suspect Jerald E. Sandage, 48, said the suspect frequently traveled and stayed in Nashville, Tenn. The release recapped information about his April arrest, which happened pursuant to four separate warrants.
The warrants were for five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and two counts of intimidation. Sandage is held in the Piatt County Jail on bond set at $3 million (10 percent applies).
As WAND-TV previously reported, University of Illinois police began investigating Sandage in late September 2019 after receiving two complaints of sexual assault. During the initial investigation, U of I police became aware of more information that led to seven counts of official misconduct being handed down against Sandage by the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.
The state's attorney's office later filed four separate cases based on four separate victims. Each victim alleged Sandage committed various acts of sexual abuse, sexual assault and intimidation.
Sandage was arrested on April 22 by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.
