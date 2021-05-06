DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Matthew A. Anderson Jr., charged with the 2019 murder of an 18-year-old Decatur resident, was found guilty at the Macon County Courthouse Thursday morning.
Anderson, 22, initially pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder in February 2019. He is due for a sentencing hearing on June 23.
On Jan 4, 2019, Decatur police were called to the former Long John Silver's at 701 W. Eldorado Street, where Curtis T. Hairston was shot multiple times in the abdomen and groin. Hairston later died of his injuries at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Police arrested Anderson, Jaquarius West and a then 15-year-old juvenile as suspects in the shooting. West, 20 pleaded not guilty to murder charges in February 2019. He will appear in court for a pre-trial appearance on June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.