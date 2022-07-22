BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) – Children at the Bement Fire Station eagerly learned how to stop bleeding from cuts and wounds as part of the Stop The Bleed program.
“For little kids it can be scary to see themselves bleed or somebody else bleeding so hopefully it gives them some comfort in knowing that they know how to stop the bleed in case of an emergency,” Bement firefighter Kiersten Rogers told WAND News.
Many of the children are only entering first grade this fall. They learned various first aid techniques to stop bleeding using stuffed teddy bears.
Rogers says this is the first year for the program and she would like to see it return in future years.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.