DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Summer camps. Football camp. Church camp. Basketball camp and now deejay camp.
Terrence TAT Taylor is running a camp for youngsters teaching them how to be a deejay. The kids learn how to use the equipment and learn other fundamental skills to be deejays for parties, corporate events and even radio deejays.
Tat has been a radio deejay in Decatur for a number of years. He is also a deejay for Fighting Illini football and basketball pumping up crowds at Memorial Stadium and the State Farm Center.
Tat says he is considering putting together a similar camp for the fall.
